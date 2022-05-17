Amber Heard took the stand once again Tuesday to continue facing the intense cross-examination about her relationship with her former husband, actor Johnny Depp.

Heard faced the first hours of her cross-examination Monday, as Depp’s lawyers tried to poke holes in her earlier claims about alleged physical and sexual abuse at the hands of Depp.

The couple split in 2016, but have been battling it out in various courtrooms since, as each tries to paint themselves as the bigger victim in the relationship.

This particular trial stems from an op-ed piece Heard wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, in which she claimed she had been abused, but never mentioned Depp by name.

Depp is suing Heard for US$50 million, while Heard is countersuing her former partner for US$100 million.

As Heard returned to the stand Tuesday, she was asked about the beginnings of her relationship with Depp. Again, Heard told the jury the first year together was “magic.”

Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp watch as the jury comes into the courtroom after a lunch break at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 17, 2022. — Getty

However, tensions in the courtroom quickly rose as one of Depp’s lawyers, Camille Vasquez, interrogated Heard about an alleged sexual assault in Australia in 2015.

In her earlier testimony, Heard claimed Depp forcibly penetrated her with a glass liquor bottle. She testified Depp had taken 8-10 MDMA pills at the time of the alleged sexual assault.

Depp, alternatively, claimed he was the victim of assault in Australia. He testified Heard severed the tip of his finger when she threw a glass bottle at his hand.

Depp’s lawyer spent a large chunk of time trying to disprove Heard’s testimony, often comparing her previous testimonies.

Through exhibit after exhibit of evidence, Vasquez cross-examined Heard, attempting to poke holes in her claims.

Vasquez asked Heard about scars on her arm which Heard claimed she obtained during the alleged sexual assault in Australia. Vasquez implied Heard had a history of self-harm and caused the scars herself.

Depp’s lawyer also read several pages from the couple’s “love journal,” where Depp and Heard wrote many love letters to each other throughout their relationship. In various entries, Heard apologizes for “hurting” Depp, asks why they fight so often and proclaims her love for the actor.

On Monday, Vasquez, attempted to paint Heard as a duplicitous witness, pointing to various photographs and television clips that were taken around the times of alleged abuse, arguing they did not show any visible injuries.

This combination of pictures created on May 16, 2022, shows U.S. actress Amber Heard as she testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va. — Steve Helber / Getty Images

Heard defended herself, saying that she was often able to cover up the markings with makeup and reduce swelling with ice.

Heard also denied leaking photos of said injuries, which made their way to the cover of People Magazine in 2016. She also said she was not the one who leaked — the day before the deposition in her divorce settlement — a video of Depp smashing cabinets in a drunken rage.

Throughout Monday’s testimony, Heard insisted she “never wanted to hurt Johnny,” and said she intentionally tried to hide any physical injuries she sustained at the hands of Depp in an effort to “protect” him.

“All I have is my name. All I have is my integrity, and that is what he tried to take from me,” she said. She added that, in the divorce, she was “not interested in Johnny’s money.”

However, Depp’s lawyers argued that Heard was, in fact, out for Depp’s money, highlighting the fact that she has yet to make good on the charity donations she promised from her $7-million divorce settlement.

Actor Johnny Depp arrives in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., on May 16, 2022. — Getty

Heard had publicly promised to split the proceeds between two charities — the American Civil Liberties Union and a California children’s hospital.

“I use ‘pledge’ and ‘donation’ synonymously,” Heard testified.

“I don’t,” replied Vasquez.

Heard told the court she hasn’t been able to parcel out the money yet “because Johnny sued me.”

Earlier in the proceedings, which began on April 12 and will wrap up on May 27, Depp denied many of the allegations, insisting that he is a “Southern gentleman” and that he had not been addicted to alcohol or illicit drugs.

This week, the jury will also hear from Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez, as well as actor Ellen Barkin, who was in a brief relationship with Depp during the 1990s.

Depp is also expected to be called back to the witness stand as part of Heard’s case.

