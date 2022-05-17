Victoria Beckham wants her new VB Body line to appeal to all body types.

The fashionista speaks to Grazia about her new collection and how she wants her daughter Harper, 10, to see that every body type is beautiful.

The Beckhams spend a lot of time in Miami, with David Beckham co-owning the Inter Miami CF soccer team.

Victoria shares, “There are a lot of really curvy women in Miami, and they really own it, you know?

“They walk along Miami Beach with not a lot of clothes on, and they look fantastic. They show their bodies off with such confidence. I found both their attitude and their style really liberating.

“And as a mother, I loved that Harper was around women who were really celebrating their curves and enjoying how they look.”

Victoria continues, “It’s an old-fashioned attitude, wanting to be really thin. I think women today want to look healthy, and curvy. They want to have some boobs – and a bum.

“The curvier you are, the better my VB Body dresses look.”

The reporter points out that Victoria, who has been open about her strict diet and workout regimen, is as slender as ever despite the comments.

The Spice Girls singer insists, “It’s not about being a certain size.

“It’s about knowing who you are and being happy with who you are. I have found my own balance between wanting to have fun and being disciplined about eating healthily and working out. When you’re younger you fight against that balance, but through being older I’ve reached a place where I know what that balance looks like. I just know what works for me.”

Victoria says she has changed up her gym routine and now does a lot of squats every morning to have “as good a bottom as I can get.”

She has also swapped loads of cardio for lifting heavy weights five or six days a week with David and their personal trainer: “I’ve always been a bit scared of weights, but it turns out I love them. I’ve even got those special gloves to wear! It’s good to switch things up and keep your body guessing. I’ve got so much more muscle tone now.”

Victoria says David is “hilarious” as a workout buddy: “I mean, obviously he’s amazing in the gym, but in our sessions he’s always the one who procrastinates.”