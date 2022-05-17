Ellen DeGeneres receives a few goodbye messages from comedians Kevin Hart, David Spade, and Chelsea Handler on Tuesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

The surprise video messages will air during the show, beginning with Hart (a.k.a. DeGeneres’s “favourite”), who shares his well wishes for the TV host while joking that walking away from her talk show will be difficult because she’s “walking away from these moments” with him.

The “Night School” actor reveals the multiple gifts he got the TV host from a big-box retailer, including a “lifetime supply of Campbell’s chicken noodle soup” and 762 boxes of his favourite cereal growing up.

Spade compliments DeGeneres for being a “lovely host” on her “hit show” but admits he “hated it every time” she scared him and will have “nightmares forever.”

Handler goes shirtless for her congratulatory message and praises the “rock star” for making her daytime television show work for a “long f***ing time.”