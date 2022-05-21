Sasha Banks and Naomi were not happy with the direction of “Monday Night Raw”.

The pro wrestlers walked out on the WWE show, leaving fans confused and concerned.

In a statement WWE responded, detailing the situation they say led to the walkout.

“When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon, they were informed of their participation in the main event of tonight’s ‘Monday Night Raw’,” the statement read, according to SI.com.

“During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis’s office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out.

“They claimed they weren’t respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents — even though they’d had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence.

“’Monday Night Raw’ is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract.”

Finally, WWE said, “We regret we were unable to deliver, as advertised, tonight’s main event.”

As a result of the walkout, WWE scrapped the scheduled six-pack challenge and replaced it with a one-on-one between Becky Lynch and Asuka.

The New York Post reported that Banks has had ongoing issues with WWE, and took her concerns with the company’s creative team to chairman Vince McMahon, who declined to make changes.

While neither Banks nor Naomi has publicly addressed the situation, commentator Michael Cole revealed on Friday’s WWE broadcast that the two had been “suspended indefinitely” and their tag-team title taken from them.

“We will have a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions,” Cole explained, adding that the wrestlers “let us all down,” and that “their actions disappointed millions of WWE fans and their fellow superstars.”