RJ Cyler believes showcasing vulnerability in male friendships was one of the most rare and impactful themes in his newest flick, “Emergency”.

“It exists, but it’s not allotted to young men,” Cyler tells ET Canada. “I feel like the soft nature of a man is kind of what completes him. We already talked the protector or the provider stuff or the survivor stuff, but the thing that men be missing is the okay to be a complete human and I feel like in our masculinity, we kind of get taught that femininity doesn’t exist, but it is the supporting block of what our masculinity can be.”

READ MORE: Sabrina Carpenter Was ‘Traumatized’ By ‘Emergency’ Storyline

“To show that between three friends is important because that’s how all male groups are with each other,” he added. “We’re not taught that that’s okay, but if you can’t tell your bro that you love him then that could make him feel like you don’t, so for us to have a movie where we show the true nature of what it is to have a bromance, and it’s not a bromance, it’s just how men feel about each other.”

Sebastian Chacon echoed Cyler’s comments by pointing out how rare characters on the screen exemplify those type of personality traits.

“I think that’s something in the movie that you get to see that you generally don’t,” Chacon said. “When there’s a really big challenge that has to be overcome, it ends with you having to overcome it. In this movie you have a chapter where you two sit in it and ask, ‘How are you feeling’ and see how it really affected them and you have to actually deal with the emotional weight of that.”

READ MORE: The Most Shocking, Memorable And Weird Moments At The Cannes Film Festival

“Emergency” tells the story of Kunle (Donald Elise Watkins) and his best friend, Sean (Cyler), who are both seniors in college embarking on an epic night of Spring Break parties. Sean has the whole night planned out, including every party they will hit on their “legendary tour.” Kunle is down, yet mostly concerned with finishing up his mold experiment in his lab, as his acceptance to Princeton is hinging on the results. They return to their apartment to pre-game, to find that their roommate, Carlos (Chacon), left the door open. As they enter with trepidation, Sean and Kunle discover a drunk, semi-conscious White female they don’t know on the floor and an oblivious Carlos, who didn’t hear her come in over the video game blaring in his ears. Kunle wants to call the cops but Sean vehemently opposes the idea concerned how it will look when the cops show up and see two Black men, one Latino man and a passed out White woman.

Together, Carlos, Sean and Kunle load the girl – who they nickname Goldilocks, but whose real name is Emma (Maddie Nichols) – into Sean’s van, with the intention of taking her somewhere safe rather than calling the police. Meanwhile, Emma’s sister, Maddy (Sabrina Carpenter), has realized that Emma left the party they were at, and begins to search for her in a drunk panic using Emma’s phone’s location. What ensues is a chaotic, hilarious, and tension- filled chase all over town as the trio grapples with their differences while attempting to bring Emma to safety.

READ MORE: Andie MacDowell Had a Panic Attack In A ‘Sea Of Men’ On An All-Male Movie Set

“As a viewer, sometimes you’ll be in Carlos’ head, sometimes you’ll be in Donald’s head like we just have to solve this, or sometimes you’ll be in Sean’s head like this is a disaster, they’re in danger,” Chacon said. “So you really get to see each perspective of one individual through all three of us.”

“I think it’s going to be really interesting, depending on who you watch it with, some people will be scared and think of it as a horror, some people will just laugh it off, and then you’ll have people looking at you like, ‘Are you seeing this right now?’ or ‘Why don’t they just call the cops?’ and it starts the conversation and gets the ball rolling,” Watkins added. “It feels like we are giving gummy candy, but like medicine, but in candy form so people don’t really understand it and they’re like, ‘Wait a minute. I’m still talking about this movie two weeks later.’”

The film never explores what the right answer to the big question surrounding if the three college roommates should have called police enforcement from the beginning, but the conversation of all of the different scenarios kept the actors busy on set whenever they weren’t shooting.

“We talked, but you can’t come to an agreement because you never know,” Watkins said.

Amazon Studio’s “Emergency” hits theaters May 20, and streams on Prime Video, May 27th.