Chris Hemsworth usually plays the good guy onscreen, but this doesn’t appear to be the case in his latest movie “Spiderhead”.

Netflix just dropped the teaser for the upcoming flick, with Hemsworth taking on the role of brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti.

The character runs a state-of-the-art penitentiary, where inmates wear surgically attached devices that administer dosages of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences.

Jurnee Smollett as Lizzy and Joseph Kosinski (Director) on the set of “Spiderhead”. Credit: Netflix © 2022

Chris Hemsworth in “Spiderhead”. Credit: Netflix — Netflix © 2022

A synopsis continues, “There are no bars, no cells, or orange jumpsuits. In Spiderhead, incarcerated volunteers are free to be themselves. Until they’re not.

“At times, they’re a better version. Need to lighten up? There’s a drug for that. At a loss for words? There’s a drug for that, too. But when two subjects, Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), form a connection, their path to redemption take a twistier turn, as Abnesti’s experiments start to push the limits of free will altogether.”

“Based on The New Yorker short story by George Saunders, ‘Spiderhead’ is a genre-bending and darkly funny psychological thriller.”

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

“Spiderhead” launches on Netflix June 17.