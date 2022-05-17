Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Marvel’s next big series is under production and the Indigenous cast has been revealed.

The show, titled “Echo”, centres on the character Maya Lopez, who made her MCU debut in the 2021 series “Hawkeye”, played by Alaqua Cox.

READ MORE: Elizabeth Olsen Gets ‘Feisty’ Over Marvel Criticism

In “Hawkeye”, Lopez is a deaf gang leader who wanted vengeance on Ronin, aka Clint Barton.

The new series tells the origin story of Lopez’s transformation into the superhero Echo, following her to her hometown as her actions back in New York catch up with her.

Facing her past, Lopez must reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace her community in order to become who she was truly meant to be.

READ MORE: Jeremy Renner Plays Coy About All Things Marvel And ‘Hawkeye’ In Funny ‘Tonight Show’ Interview

Joining Cox in the series are “Wild Indian” star Charske Spencer, “Reservation Dogs” actor Zahn McClarnon and Canadian Indigenous stars Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning and Grahame Greene.

The series will be directed by Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie.

“Echo” is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2023.