Simu Liu is elaborating on his critical comments of “Moon Knight”.

The “Shang-Chi” star drew the attention of the internet in April when he wrote a tweet making fun of Ethan Hawke’s use of Mandarin in episode 2 of the show. Hawke’s character Arthur Harrow has a brief conversation with another actor in the scene as they explain they are learning the language.

Liu tweeted, “Alright Arthur Harrow needs to fire his Mandarin teacher”.

Expanding on his comments in an interview with GQ, he said that he doesn’t blame Marvel as a whole for the depiction of Mandarin in the show. In fact, he puts it down to a simple misstep somewhere in the process of making the TV show.

“I think there’s maybe a misconception that Marvel is this kind of monolithic, all-powerful single organism with infinite resources. I think that it’s easy to allocate the blame to Marvel as a whole,” he began. “If you really break it down, there was a translator that probably shouldn’t have been a translator. There were probably a couple of people in the decision-making process that should have raised a flag that didn’t.”

Surprised by the attention his comment drew, Liu, who is outspoken on social media about diversity and a champion of social causes, wanted to assure everyone that his comments were meant in good fun.

“I have full appreciation for the fact that Mandarin is not an easy language. I didn’t want to make it into a big political thing,” he shared. “I just wanted to make fun of it because the sound that came out of that man’s mouth did not resemble Mandarin in any way, shape or form.”

The actor even shared his love for the new Marvel series in a later tweet, writing, “no but fr Moon Knight is awesome”.

“Moon Knight” director Mohamed Diab addressed the tweets in an interview with ScreenRant, telling the outlet he was happy for the criticism.

He mentioned there was an “expert” on set, and that “next time, we’re going to do better.”