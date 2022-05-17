Prince William and Elton John were among those praising U.K. soccer player Jake Daniels for coming out as gay this week.

Daniels, 17, who plays for Blackpool, became the first active openly gay professional male soccer player in the U.K. since 1990. Justin Fashanu was the last professional player to come out that year. He died on May 2, 1998.

William tweeted, “Football should be a game for everyone. What Jake has done takes courage and will hopefully help break down barriers that have no place in our society. I hope his decision to speak openly gives others the confidence to do the same. W.”

John added: “Congratulations @Jake_Daniels11! A courageous and game-changing statement. At seventeen, he has hopefully changed the face of football forever. Bravo 👏🏻 🚀”

Ian McKellen also praised the teen for setting such an example to others, posting:

The tweets come after Daniels spoke out about his sexuality in an interview with Sky Sports.

He admitted he “wasn’t ready” to come out at school.

Daniels shared, “It was a struggle but I just don’t want to lie any more.

“For a long time I’ve thought I would have to hide my truth because I wanted to be, and now I am, a professional footballer. I asked myself if I should wait until I’ve retired to come out. No other player in the professional game here is out.

“However, I knew that would lead to a long time of lying and not being able to be myself or lead the life that I want to.”