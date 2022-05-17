The 2022 Academy Awards ended with controversy, but ABC is already looking towards the future.

ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich told Deadline that he thought it was a “really successful year for the show.”

“My assessment of the Oscars was that it was really a successful year for the show. Obviously there was a lot of controversy, which overshadowed a lot of the positive things about the show, but I was really happy with the program,” he said. “Even before that very unfortunate moment, the show started off up year over year, and we came back in a big way.”

Chris Rock was a presenter at the 2022 Oscars and Erwich said he was open to the idea of Rock hosting the show in 2023. The comedian previously hosted in 2005 and 2016.

Near the end of this year’s show, during the comedian’s presentation of the nominees for Best Documentary, Will Smith walked up to the stage and slapped him.

Despite the shocking moment, the show actually experienced a huge uptick in viewership, up nearly 60 per cent in audience and 73 per cent in the key demographic from the 2021 show.

This year’s show was hosted by Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.

“It was the biggest bounce back of any award show this season. If you look at what they were trying to do, which is really bring entertainment back to the program, they had three amazing hosts, clips, and incredible musical performances,” Erwich continued. “I thought it was a great way for the show to reclaim its place on the mantle. There’s always things to learn and we’ll endeavour to do even better next year.”

Nominees for the 2023 Oscars will be announced on Jan. 24, 2023.