Christine Quinn rejects accusations that she bribed a client and insists it is a bad idea to get into a legal battle with her.

In season five of “Selling Sunset”, Emma Hernan accused Quinn of bribing a client $5,000 to stop working with her. Quinn, in a new interview, denied the allegations and warned that things would not turn out well for those attempting to defame her.

“Accusing someone of a criminal tort is not only defamatory — but you can’t afford my lawyers,” Quinn told People. “So it’s not a funny thing to say. I would never bribe a client. I’ve never bribed a client. I don’t need to bribe a client, because they’ll work with me organically.

“I didn’t even know that was happening. Are you kidding me? I was at home chilling. Don’t act like I was a part of that scene. I wasn’t. I didn’t even know it was happening… This was all going on unbeknownst to me. So yeah, it was a shock.”

Jason Oppenheim, boss of Oppenheim Group and “Selling Sunset” star, previously stated that there was not a place for Quinn at Oppeheim Group. Quinn snapped back, stating that she made the decision to leave Oppenheim Group to launch the crypto real estate venture RealOpen with her husband Christian Dumontet.

“There’s not a place for me because I terminated my contract. He got a letter from my lawyers before the reunion. That’s why there’s not a place, because my license is hung somewhere else.

“I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched,” Quinn said. “I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage.”

Quinn stated that Oppenheim was well aware of her decision to leave.

“Jason knew. I told him. Him and I had had conversations a year prior,” Quinn said. “I told him I was doing my own thing. I don’t think anyone actually thought…I think they thought I was bluffing; I don’t think they actually thought I was working on a company, I don’t know. But I told them for a year that I was working on this. Everyone knows.

“Jason and I, we have a really good understanding. I told him, ‘This comes from a career move. I have to do my own thing.’ So that’s why I made the company.”

Despite the drama, Quinn is keeping an open mind about a potential sixth season of “Selling Sunset”.