The original stars of “The View” are back together again.

On Tuesday, former host Debbie Matenopoulos shared a photo on Instagram of herself reunited with her old co-hosts Star Jones, Joy Behar and Meredith Vieira.

READ MORE: ‘The View’ Hosts Question Republican Endorsement Of Dr. Oz For His Celebrity Status

“So great having dinner and catching up with my very first TV sisters,” she wrote, adding, “There can only ever be one first… and that was us! It’s like we hadn’t missed a beat.”

Matenopoulos explained that the reunion was for an upcoming special celebrating 25 years of “The View”.

Missing from the gathering was Barbara Walters, who was also one of the original co-hosts of the daytime talk show mainstay.

Over the years, many hosts have come and gone, with only Behar left from the original group, though she also took a break from the show in its 17th and 18th seasons.

READ MORE: Darren Criss And Jane Lynch Have A Mini ‘Glee’ Reunion On ‘The View’

“The View” is currently hosted by Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sarah Haines and Sunny Hostin.

The show first premiered on August 11, 1997, with the aim of having a multi-generational panel of women discussing the hot button issues of the day.

Over the years, “The View” has sparked plenty of conversation and controversy, including in recent years with on-air squabbles between former host Meghan McCain and her colleagues.