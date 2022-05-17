Miley Cyrus reveals that Dolly Parton’s appearance in a T-Mobile commercial is purely a work of fiction.

Cyrus and Parton appeared together in a Super Bowl LVI commercial earlier this year regarding 5G phones. Cyrus appeared on Monday’s episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and it turns out Parton has very little experience with the whole phone thing.

“It was amazing because, you know, she was doing it for the phones, yet every time I coordinate and kind of communicate with Dolly, it’s still through fax,” Cyrus said. “So I don’t know what she’s talking about. She’s rarely on the phone. Next time we have to ‘Do it for the fax machine.’

“Well, we do use the phone, but she does a fax, and then someone scans the fax, and then they put it into a text message, and then that gets sent to me, and it’s always signed.”

This is far from the first stop in the journey of Parton and technology.

“She also made me a demo one time where she talks about being super high-tech,” Cyrus said. “But it was all through a cassette, which she then voice memo’d onto a flip phone, which someone then put onto the iPhone, which then got sent to me.”