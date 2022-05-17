Click to share this via email

Two Hollywood heavy-hitters are headed back to “1932”.

Best Actress Oscar winner Helen Mirren (2007’s “The Queen”) and Academy Award nominated Best Actor Harrison Ford will star in the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1932”, according to a press release from Paramount+, per TheWrap. Ford and Mirren previously starred together in the 1986 film “The Mosquito Coast”.

“1932” is the latest in a roster of “Yellowstone” universe projects that includes the original “Yellowstone”, starring Kevin Costner as modern-day rancher John Dutton, and prequel “1883”, which chronicles the journey of Dutton’s ancestors to Montana.

A synopsis for the series, courtesy of IMDb, states that the will follow a different generation of Duttons “during the time of Western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.”

Ford has not appeared in a scripted television series since a cameo in 1992’s “The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles”.

“1932” is set to premiere on Paramount+ in December.