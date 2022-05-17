Diane Keaton’s dog is getting a front-row seat to Diane Keaton in concert.

Keaton’s dog Reggie is a regular co-star on the Oscar-winning Best Actress’ Instagram account. The duo gets into all sorts of shenanigans, but the latest post might melt your heart.

Keaton posted a video on Tuesday, in which she sings to her adorable Golden Retriever. Keaton performed Irving Berlin’s popular 1932 song “How Deep Is the Ocean?”.

“How much do I love you? I’ll tell you no lie. How deep is the ocean? How high is the sky?” Keaton sang to Reggie. “And if I ever lost you, how much would I cry? How deep is the ocean? How high is the sky?”

Keaton and Reggie were first united in Oct. 2020.

You can next spot Keaton in the comedy flick “Mack & Rita”, premiering on Aug. 12. She also lends her voice to Netflix’s “Green Eggs and Ham: The Second Serving”, which debuted in April.