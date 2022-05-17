Billie Eilish is among the guests to join David Letterman for the third season of his Netflix talk show, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”.

In a sneak peek at the upcoming season, the “No Time to Die” singer takes the bearded comedian on an excursion to ride go-karts.

The former late-night host, however, is a bit dubious. “I’m worried, because I’m elderly,” gripes Letterman, 75. “I just don’t want something to snap. Why don’t we go miniature golfing?”

Eilish, however, is hellbent on hitting the track, although Letterman isn’t exactly comforted when the guy working there informs him that “she crashed into a couple people” last time she was there.

In addition to Eilish, other guests in the new season include Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ryan Reynolds and Will Smith (a Netflix press release makes it clear that Letterman’s sitdown with Smith took place before the “King Richard” star’s infamous Oscar slap-down of Chris Rock).

The new season of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” kicks off Friday, May 20.