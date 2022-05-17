Earlier this year, Cheryl Burke revealed that she and husband Matthew Lawrence were splitting up after nearly three years of marriage.

In the latest edition of her podcast, “Burke in the Game”, the “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer opened up about her divorce, welcoming “Real Housewives” alums Tamra Guest and Teddi Mellencamp as special guests.

During the wide-ranging conversation, Burke discusses how she and her ex first met, and how therapy has helped her to overcome some painful incidents from her childhood.

Meanwhile, Judge explains how she finally found her authentic voice after being divorced twice, as Mellencamp describes the transparency that and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, have brought to their relationship from day one.

The entire episode can be heard below.