The D’Amelio dynasty is returning to your TV screens.

TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio along with mom Heidi are soon to be seen on a new season of their Hulu reality series “The D’Amelio Show” and, to publicize the show’s upcoming season 2 debut, the trio sat down with V Magazine to chat about their empire of influence and also to pose for a ’60s-inspired photoshoot.

“My parents have definitely been my rocks throughout all of this,” Charli told V of the role her family has played during her meteoric rise to fame. “I feel like I can go to them with anything.”

But Dixie insists her parents are not Svengalis. “We’ve gotten a lot of comments that say, ‘The parents are in control, they want this and they want that,'” Dixie said. “If I see anyone say anything like that, it really hurts because my parents are the best thing in my life.”

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio for ‘V Magazine.’ — Domen & Van de Velde / V Magazine

Heidi D’Amelio for ‘V Magazine.’ — Domen & Van de Velde / V Magazine

“Doing this as a family was super helpful because you were never by yourself,” Charli continued. “It’s something that has really kept us together and, I think, balance out the craziness very well.”

“They’ve had so many firsts and I think that’s my favourite part, being able to be there and witness them,” mom Heidi added.

Dixie D’Amelio wears jewelry by Tiffany & Co for ‘V Magazine.’ — Domen & Van de Velde / V Magazine

Charli D’Amelio for ‘V Magazine.’ — Domen & Van de Velde / V Magazine

Charli also said that her parents helped her with work when she didn’t want to “speak up” for herself. “They’ll say it,” she explained. “And I think that that’s been super helpful throughout all of this is just knowing that I have them.”

Heidi, however, insists that she and her husband are parents first. “We’ve remained their parents,” she said. “We’re always going to be their parents. We’re never going to be their managers, bosses or anything.”