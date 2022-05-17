SPOILER ALERT: The winner of “Canada’s Got Talent” will be revealed by reading further, so anyone who hasn’t seen the episode yet is duly warned.

The season finale of “Canada’s Got Talent” was broadcast live on Tuesday, May 17, with the winner revealed in a special two-hour episode that saw special guest Simon Cowell (a judge on both the U.S. and British versions of the show) join “CGT” judges Howie Mandel, Trish Stratus, Kardinal Offishal and Lilly Singh.

Eight finalists were vying for the honour, including: Courtney Gilmour (Toronto, ON); GRVMNT (Vancouver, BC); Jeanick Fournier (Chicoutimi, QC); Kellie Loder (St. John’s, NFLD); Savio Joseph (Brampton, ON); Shadow Entertainment (Mississauga, ON); Stacey Kay (Cambridge, ON); and The Renegades (Toronto, ON).

When it came time for Canadians to cast their votes, the “CGT” Twitter account revealed that the response was so overwhelming that it caused the website to crash.

Finally, the votes were tallied and the winner revealed to be singer Jeanick Fournier, whose vocal abilities Offishal deemed to be “on par” with those of Celine Dion after her performance of Dion’s “I Surrender”, which led host Lindsey Ell to award her Golden Buzzer to Fournier.

The #CGT winner HAS BEEN CROWNED! Congratulations to an absolute vocal powerhouse, the one and only @JeanickFournier. Well done on taking home the GRAND PRIZE! pic.twitter.com/IXzwYGg8Lj — Canada's Got Talent (@CanGotTalent) May 18, 2022

Check out Fournier’s original Golden Buzzer-worthy performance.