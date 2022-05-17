Miley Cyrus is sharing scary details about the moment her plane was struck by lightning back in March while she and her band traveled to a music festival in Paraguay.

“It was really scary,” she recalled on Monday’s episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” “I was in my mom’s lap because I was pretty sure it didn’t matter about the seatbelts at this point.”

“It was really very strange,” she continued, “because it was unexpected weather, and a few things that day—when I woke up that morning I said, ‘Something just kind of felt off and not quite right.'”

Cyrus’ ordeal didn’t end there though. After landing safely, the music festival she was set to perform at was cancelled due to inclement weather.

“There was just a lot going on,” she explained. “And everyone’s like—my guys in my band, who are just rock ‘n’ rollers, are like, ‘We got to get to the fans! We got to still play the gig!’ I’m like, ‘OK, no. We’re in the middle of, like, the forest in a broken-down airplane. There’s floods where we’re supposed to be going. The stage is sinking.'”

Thankfully, Cyrus and her band made it to their next destination, Lollapalooza Brazil, with a couple days to spare. Cyrus told Meyers that she and her crew needed to “take a few days to recuperate because all of us were a little traumatized.”