Ricky Gervais has revealed what fans can expect in his new Netflix special “SuperNature”.

The comedian chatted to Stephen Colbert on Tuesday’s “Late Show”, explaining how he started working on the special back in 2018.

He said of whether he had to change his jokes due to the COVID-19 pandemic delays, “It’s always evolving.

“There was a thought, ‘Will this be out of date?’ And then I realized that when you’re dealing with, you know, famine, AIDS, cancer, Hitler, those dudes are evergreen… so they’re not going to, they don’t date.”

Colbert responded, “There is no audience that isn’t going to love that,” as Gervais joked, “Boo! Not Hitler! It was a long time ago.”

As the host pointed out fans don’t go to a Ricky Gervais show “for just feel good,” the star replied: “No, they do feel good, and the aim is to make them laugh and they do laugh, but they know I deal with taboo subjects. But I deal with taboo subjects because I want to take the audience to a place it hasn’t been before and there is a tension.

“And I think people get offended when they mistake the subject of a joke with the actual target, and smart people know you can deal with anything, particularly when dealing with something like irony.”

Gervais shared how he explains irony at the beginning, adding: “Humour gets us over bad stuff. That’s why I laugh about terrifying bad things. You know, that’s why comedians are obsessed with death because, you know, it gets us through… it’s an inoculation to the real things that are going to happen.”

The actor told Colbert how he picked the title “SuperNature” because he tries to “debunk the supernatural.”

He shared, “I don’t believe in anything supernatural. I believe that anything that exists is by definition part of nature and is explainable. If not now, then eventually.

“And ‘SuperNature’, because I think that nature is super enough. I don’t need angels and unicorns, I’ve got the duck-billed platypus.”

“SuperNature” launches on Netflix May 24.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weekdays at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.