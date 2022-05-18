Nick Jonas gushed about being a dad as he spoke to Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show”.

The singer, who welcomed Malti Marie Chopra Jonas with his wife Priyanka Chopra via surrogate in January, said of parenthood: “Yeah, it’s pretty wild. Our little girl’s home. She’s doing amazing. What a gift.”

Chopra recently revealed the newborn had spent “100-plus days in the NICU.”.

Fallon asked Jonas whether he’d been bombarded with parenting advice since the little one’s birth, to which he replied, “Turns out everybody I know is a newborn care specialist, all these PhDs I didn’t know they had.”

The musician insisted his brothers Joe and Kevin are “amazing” uncles, though his younger brother Frankie, now 21, was the favourite because he’s closest to the JoBros’ kids in age.

Jonas then explained how he bought Chopra a citrus tree for her first Mother’s Day because it represents “new life, new things growing.”

Elsewhere in the chat, he spoke about the Jonas Brothers’ “Live in Las Vegas” residency, which kicks off next month, taking place at Dolby Live at Park MGM on June 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11, 2022.

Jonas joked: “I can’t wait to go to Vegas and actually leave with my money in my pocket.”

Plus, Jonas took part in an “Auto-Tune Up” skit with Fallon.

The pair took turns to liven up some boring things like a post on Facebook Marketplace and instructions on how to boil a hot dog in the microwave by turning them into unforgettable songs.