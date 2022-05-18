Sean “Diddy” Combs makes his 17th and final appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Wednesday.

The rapper clears up any name confusion on the show, with DeGeneres asking him what he’s going by now.

He shares, “I feel it’s very important that I clear that up. I decided that I’m just going to go with the name Diddy.

“Diddy’s my nickname, Love is my real name. I’m Love, I have made it,” he shouts to the audience.

Diddy talks about the idea of his teenage daughters Chance, 16, and 15-year-old twins Jessie James and D’Lila Star having boyfriends.

He tells DeGeneres that he thought teens didn’t start dating until at least age 17.

Diddy insists, “They better not be dating,” adding that his twins did ask to have boys over recently but he told them “No.”

Plus, since the entrepreneur has taken many shots on the show, the pair reminisce about some of their memorable moments together while playing “Shot Down Memory Lane”.

Diddy and DeGeneres revisit that 2018 clown scare, as well as his very first “Ellen” appearance on November 9, 2006, where he speaks about staying up until 6 a.m. He admits “I make love a lot” as the host questions him on what he does until that time.