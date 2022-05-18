Gym time is “me” time for Christopher Meloni.

In an interview with People, the “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star shared the somewhat unusual way he works out at his home gym.

“I work out naked. It’s my gym,” he said, adding that, while there, he “can do whatever I want.”

“And I don’t black out the window. And I’m okay with that. My wife is not.”

While Meloni said that he is willing to work out with his wife, he still prefers to have that alone time while pumping iron.

“We’ll hit the gym, but you know, I’m not to be spoken to,” he jokes about working out with his wife. “It’s like interrupting a monk when he’s in the middle of his monk-ing.”

The actor said that he’s “very serious” while at the gym, and that when he has to, he works out at a trainer’s private gym rather than a larger group one because he gets frustrated by other exercisers’ bad habits.

“People don’t put the weights away, and I’m OCD,” he explained. “I’m like, how hard is it [to put them away]?”

On top of putting away other people’s weights, Meloni said that he’ll sometimes call people out.

“I’m, like, you’re outta your f**king mind,” he said, adding, “I’ve walked out.”