Jennie Garth is exploring the possibility of not one but two revivals of two popular TV series that she starred in.

While appearing on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, the 50-year-old actress revealed that she wants to team up with former co-star and TV sister Amanda Bynes, who unexpectedly quit acting in 2010, for a “What I Like About You” reboot.

“I’ve learned that you never know, you know what I mean? Never say never,” she said of the potential opportunity. “I would want to do the show with Amanda. I would just want to make sure she was in a place where she wanted to do it.”

Garth and Bynes, who played young adult sisters with total opposite personalities, “were like sisters” offscreen as well.

“Our birthdays are actually on the same day in real life. And so we’re thinking we’re connected in a weird way,” Garth said.

She added that a “What I Like About You” revival is “something I’m definitely looking into” and that she spoke to Leslie Grossman who “would [also] love to revisit” their coming-of-age comedy series, which aired in 2002-2006.

Bynes is apparently on the same page, recently telling TMZ she would also be up for a “What I Like About You” reboot.

“I think it’s a great idea to reboot the show,” said Bynes, admitting she was “very interested” in the idea.

“I don’t miss acting but I loved this show, so I’d be down to return to acting for this revival,” Bynes added. “It would be a great experience to continue the show.”

Meanwhile, esewhere in the interview, Garth expressed that she would “never say never” to another “Beverly Hills, 90210” reunion and credits the show for giving her “the life that I have now.”

Looking back on her “Dancing With The Stars” experience, which she appeared on season 5 with partner Derek Hough, Garth said it “falls in that Please don’t ever make me do that again category” because it was “so much harder than I thought it was going to be.”