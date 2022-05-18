“Squid Game” director Hwang Dong-hyuk says there might have been a different ending to season 1 had the characters just learned to work together.

Dong-hyuk speaks to Vanity Fair alongside stars of the hit Netflix show HoYeon Jung, Lee Jung-jae, and Park Hae-soo about the making of the global phenomenon and any plans for an eagerly anticipated second season.

Credit: AM+DM/Vanity Fair

Dong-hyuk, who is in the middle of final discussions with Netflix for the upcoming series, expects it to be released by the end of 2023 or 2024.

In season 1, a group of desperate and indebted people compete in grown-up versions of schoolyard games, lured by the chance to win $45.6 billion Korean won (approximately C$48 million), not realizing that while winning brings big bucks, losing results in a violent, painful death.

READ MORE: Sandra Oh Shares What It Was Like Witnessing ‘Squid Game’ Cast Make History With SAG Award Wins

Dong-hyuk doesn’t have too much to say about a second season right now given that he only has about three pages’ worth of ideas for a script.

“Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again,” the filmmaker tells the publication.

Dong-hyuk says, “I want to ask the question, ‘Is true solidarity between humans possible?’” pointing out that more people could have won the games in the first season if people worked together as a team.

He says that because the characters were “focused on wanting to kill each other off,” they weren’t able to survive as a group.

“If they were capable of talking with one another, of co-operating with one another, I do agree that there could have been a possibility that we could have seen more winners,” Dong-hyuk shares.

“I just want Gi-hun to have a more happy life,” says Jung of what she hopes to see in the second season.

READ MORE: Netflix Confirms ‘Squid Game’ Will Be Back For Season 2

Dong-hyuk also talks to VF about trying to write “Squid Game” as a feature film back in 2009. However, he was told his ideas were “too unrealistic” at the time.

In 2018 he revisited the old script, given that the world was in a completely different place with Donald Trump as U.S. president.

Read the full story “How Squid Game Turned Rage and Desperation Into a Radical Hit” by R.O. Kwon on Vanity Fair.