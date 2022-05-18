Mabel, Oliver, and Charles are back and finding their podcasting groove.

“You can tell it’s our second season,” Martin Short’s Oliver says in the new trailer for season 2 of the murder-mystery comedy series “Only Murders in the Building”, co-starring Steve Martin and Selena Gomez.

Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
After the events of season 1, the trio find themselves being framed for a murder they didn’t commit, with all eyes in the building on them.

In the meantime, they push forward, trying to solve the crime, with a slew of suspects, including new celebrity guests like Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne, who plays Mabel’s love interest this season.

Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
The series is created by Steve Martin, John Hoffman, and Dan Fogelman.

“Only Murders in the Building” season 2 premieres June 28 on Disney+.