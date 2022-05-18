Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Mabel, Oliver, and Charles are back and finding their podcasting groove.

“You can tell it’s our second season,” Martin Short’s Oliver says in the new trailer for season 2 of the murder-mystery comedy series “Only Murders in the Building”, co-starring Steve Martin and Selena Gomez.

READ MORE: Summer Premiere Set For Season 2 Of ‘Only Murders In The Building’

Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

After the events of season 1, the trio find themselves being framed for a murder they didn’t commit, with all eyes in the building on them.

In the meantime, they push forward, trying to solve the crime, with a slew of suspects, including new celebrity guests like Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne, who plays Mabel’s love interest this season.

READ MORE: Cara Delevingne And Selena Gomez, Real Life Besties, Play Love Interests On ‘Only Murders In The Building’

Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

The series is created by Steve Martin, John Hoffman, and Dan Fogelman.

“Only Murders in the Building” season 2 premieres June 28 on Disney+.