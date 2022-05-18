It’s graduation season for Taylor Swift.

On Wednesday, the “All Too Well” singer will be attending New York University’s commencement ceremony at Yankee Stadium and delivering remarks for the graduating class of 2022.

She will be receiving an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa, degree from the school, with a livestream of event scheduled to start at 11 a.m. ET.

On social media, Swift shared a video of herself getting ready for the ceremony, donning a graduation cap and gown, and riding in a car on the way there.

“Wearing a cap and gown for the very first time,” she captioned the clip.

The public appearance will be a rare one for Swift of late.

Since the release of her re-recorded album Red (Taylor’s Version) last November, the singer has kept largely out of the spotlight.

Swift performed on Global’s “Saturday Night Live” last year, and appeared at the 2021 Aria Awards and 2021 American Music Awards via video message.

She and partner Joe Alwyn attended an Oscars party earlier this year, and she has occasionally been seen out and about spending time with friends and family.

Swift’s next album release is expected to arrive later this year, with the re-recorded 1989 (Taylor’s Version), from which she has already released the updated versions of the tracks “Wildest Dreams” and “This Love”.