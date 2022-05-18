Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing her latest beauty hack with fans.

The Goop founder appears in a video shared Tuesday on the wellness and lifestyle brand’s Instagram page, in which she brushes her dry skin in a sauna with her own Goop Beauty’s ultimate dry body brush.

READ MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow ‘Could Not Be More Proud’ As She Celebrates Daughter Apple’s 18th Birthday

“Gwyneth uses her dry brush right before her morning shower,” reads the caption, which also quotes the actress: “The bristles feel so good on my skin. There’s nothing like it.”

READ MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow Launches A Fake ‘Luxury Diaper’ To Generate Awareness For An Important Cause

Fans recognized how “perfectly in shape” the Oscar-winning actress’s toned legs are as she sports a black one-piece swimsuit.

For more on the benefits of dry brushing, which are “noticeable both instantly and in the long-term,” check out Goop’s guide on the practice that leaves skin feeling “silky smooth.”