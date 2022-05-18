Carmen Electra is the latest star to join OnlyFans.

The 50-year-old revealed the news in an interview with People, insisting “it was a no-brainer” to launch a profile on the subscription service.

She shared, “I just felt like, ‘Yeah, I need to do this.’ I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and have my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone standing over me, telling me, ‘Don’t do this, don’t do that. Cover up this.'”

The ’90s sex symbol told the magazine her profile would include beauty tutorials, vacation content, swimwear and lingerie photos, as well as “more sexy, classy pictures and videos,” while allowing her to be “a little bit more intimate” with her fans.

Electra also said that if she did want “to show a little bit more,” she wouldn’t have to censor it like she would on Instagram.

“People are going to do what they want to do anyway with your photos, you might as well be in control of them and follow what you feel like doing inside,” she said.

Electra has sued multiple strip clubs over the years for using her image in promotional materials without permission.

The “Baywatch” star told the mag, “It does feel really good to stand up for yourself.

“I think what we’re going through now is, people are finally standing up for themselves and who they are…. It’s not always easy to do, but I do respect people that can stand up for who they are and be honest about it.”

Electra’s OnlyFans profile will feature content from her recent 50th birthday trip to Palm Springs.

She said, “It’s kind of a yearly thing because then all of my friends can come and I get a house and we just have fun. And I like to treat my friends, that’s just how I am.

“I pay for the house and then we just have the best time barbecuing and swimming. I love it there, so I have a home away from home.”