Sometimes things got scary on “The Office”.

In the new book The Office BFFs: Tales of the Office From Two Best Friends by “Office Ladies” podcast hosts Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, the former co-stars shared the story of how they “almost died” shooting the season 9 episode “Work Bus”.

The incident occurred when the bus they were in was supposed to do a swerve, and they called in a stunt driver to pull it off.

“The stunt driver swerved hard,” Fischer writes, according to People. “I mean, he cranked that wheel like [Tom Cruise’s] Cole Trickle in ‘Days of Thunder’. As a result, the entire cast and contents of the bus went flying into the side of the party bus!”

She continues, “What no one had considered when they told this stunt driver to swerve as hard as he could without flipping the bus over was that none of our office furniture, props, or set decorations were securely tied down.”

That same day, the cast and crew were dealing with some intense heat on the bus, so someone got an air conditioner attached to the top. Soon after that, crew members began feeling ill.

“So that hose was sucking in exhaust and blowing it straight into the sunroof of the bus,” Fischer writes. “We were all being slowly poisoned. Or not so slowly, actually.”

Recalling the episode was directed by “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston, Kinsey adds, “Poor Bryan Cranston. I gave him a big hug. He was so calm and kind even as the wheels were literally coming off the Dunder Mifflin bus.”

Ever since, the cast and crew have referred to the episode as “Death Bus”.