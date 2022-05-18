The first trailer for “Bros”, a rom-com about two gay men stumbling towards love, has been released by Universal Pictures.

The milestone film, written by and starring Billy Eichner, is the first by a major studio to feature a gay storyline and an entire LGBTQ principal cast. Eichner is also making history as the “first openly gay man to ever write and star in his own major studio film.”

The movie’s plot seems to mimic the real-life script: a gay man named Bobby Leiber, played by Eichner, who writes a rom-com about gay people.

“Bros” film poster starring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane — Photo: Universal Pictures

In the trailer Eichner’s character falls for Luke Macfarlane’s character but their busy lives make it difficult for them to reach love.

The upcoming picture also stars Ts Madison, Monica Raymund, Guillermo Díaz, Guy Branum and Amanda Bearse. The film is directed by Nicholas Stoller; Judd Apatow serves as producer.

IT'S HERE!!! HERE’S THE FIRST TRAILER FOR… BROS. A ROMANTIC COMEDY UNLIKE ANY YOU’VE EVER SEEN. LET’S MAKE HISTORY. IN THEATERS SEPT 30. ❤️🌈 pic.twitter.com/kPHAeyIWwd — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 18, 2022

This trailer is NSFW, but will give you the feels in all the right places 🙇‍♂️ #BrosMovie pic.twitter.com/tPLqWzhHyt — Bros (@brosthemovie) May 18, 2022

Eichner addressed the “LGBTQ+ elites” in a note he wrote alongside the trailer:

Hi! It’s your very gay friend Billy Eichner here. This is a very exciting day! It is my pleasure — and truly one of the most thrilling moments of my life — to share the world premiere of the first trailer for my movie, “Bros”, with you. Specifically, you. From the very beginning of developing “Bros”, I let everyone involved know that, while I wanted to make a movie that was hilarious and relatable to everyone, first and foremost I wanted to make a movie that felt authentic for the LGBTQ folks that the movie is about — and who have been so profoundly underserved by Hollywood over the years, particularly the major movie studios. From the storytelling to the casting to the crew, it was crucial for me that the needs of LGBTQ+ people were being prioritized.

To that end, I asked that LGBTQ+ folks and media outlets be given this exclusive first look at the film. I’ve been an out performer since the first time I stepped on a comedy stage in NY over 20 years ago. And while it’s insane to me that it took this long to get this movie made, it’s still incredibly exciting to me — and a real sign of progress — that the same studio making movies like “Jurassic World” and “The Fast and the Furious” is also releasing this R rated gay rom with an all LGBTQ+ cast, and with as much passion and enthusiasm as they release those other films. It’s taken way too long. I wish we had a movie like “Bros” when I was a kid – but I’m so excited and proud that this day has finally come!

As you know, “Bros” is historic in several ways. It’s the first gay rom ever released by a major studio, it’s the first major studio film with an all LGBTQ+ cast in all the roles — even the straight roles — and apparently I’m the first openly gay man to ever write and star in his own major studio film, which is bizarre and infuriating but somehow true. But aside from all the historic statistics attached to it, what I wanted most of all was to make an authentic, hilarious and heartfelt film about what it’s like to be a single adult gay man attempting a relationship in 2022. I’m prouder of it than anything I’ve ever done – and I hope you’ll be proud of it too.

On that note, I hope you enjoy this first look at “Bros”. Thank you for all the support over the years, and especially now. This movie is a long time coming. But here we are. The era of “Bros” is upon us!

Love and thanks,

Billy E.

“Bros” hits theatres September 30.