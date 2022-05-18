After years of delays due to the pandemic, “Top Gun: Maverick” is finally about to hit theatres; but some have wondered why the studio never released it directly to streaming in the meantime.

At the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, Tom Cruise sat down for a “MasterClass Conversation”, talking about the new film.

Asked why he likes to do his own stunts in films like the “Mission: Impossible” series, the actor said, according to Deadline, “No one asked Gene Kelly, ‘Why do you dance?’

“I wanted to push the art form. How can I immerse an audience into this kind of action? How can I entertain them?”

When it came to a possible streaming release for the “Top Gun” sequel, Cruise said, “No, that’s not going to happen ever. That was never going to happen.”

He explained that each time the film was delayed due to the pandemic, he would call the younger members of the cast, including Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Danny Ramirez, and more to say, “Don’t worry, this is going to happen.”

Sharing one of his lifelong creeds, Cruise said, “Even if you fail, try to walk away and ask ‘What have I learned?’ It’s always better to try and not do it.”