Bobby Brown is getting candid about his regrets.

In a new A&E documentary, “Biography: Bobby Brown”, the musician opens up about his split from ex-wife Whitney Houston, and why he believes she’d still be alive if they’d stayed married.

“I think we could have helped each other out,” he says in the doc, according to People. “I think she’d still be here if we hadn’t divorced.”

Brown and Houston officially split in 2007, roughly five years before her tragic death in 2012.

Speaking with People, Brown also opens up about how he had stopped using hard drugs and gotten sober in the years prior to his divorce.

“It was really rough because I was so addicted. I had to be put into medical detox first,” he says of getting while he in prison in 2000. “And then the Bible got me through. It was about becoming healthier for my daughter [Bobbi Kristina] and for the rest of my kids.”

In the documentary, Brown also claims that Houston’s decision to get a divorce was influenced by her family and her management team.

Houston died on Feb. 11, 2012 after having drowned in a Beverly Hills Hotel bathtub. She was later found to have had a mix of drugs in her system, which Brown says came as a surprise to him.

“I thought she was getting herself together,” he says. “I didn’t think she would turn back.”

For years after ditching hard drugs, Brown still struggled with sobriety, and went into treatment in 2020 for alcohol abuse.

“I work hard at staying sober every day of my life and it’s going to be that way for the rest of my life and I know that,” he now says.