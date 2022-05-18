Discovery+ will take a look at the alleged crimes of Armie Hammer and his family in a new special.

“House of Hammer” (working title) “will examine different scandals over the course of five generations of Hammer’s family,” Variety reports.

The special will delve into “a trove of archive and interviews from survivors and family members” to investigate “a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild.”

The documentary was announced as part of Discovery+ and the ID channel’s upcoming true-crime specials. Other specials include “Who Killed Biggie and Tupac?” (working title), as well as “Gabby Petito: An ID Murder Mystery”, set to debut in October, which will examine Petito’s disappearance and death.

Last January, Hammer hit headlines when some disturbingly violent text messages leaked, allegedly written by him.

He was then accused of rape and battery by a woman named Effie. He has denied the allegations.

Hammer was reportedly treated for issues related to drugs, alcohol, and sex in a rehab facility located outside of Orlando, Florida, before it was revealed he’d checked out in December.

The actor has been let go from multiple projects since the allegations emerged.

Armie is not the only family member to face controversy: His great-great-grandfather Dr. Julius Hammer was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in 1919 after the wife of a Russian diplomat for whom he performed an abortion died.

Julian Hammer, the son of Armand, also killed a man inside his Los Angeles home in 1955 over a gambling debt. Julian was arrested but the charges were later dismissed, Insider reports.

Armie’s aunt Casey claimed her father Julian sexually abused her as a child in her self-published 2015 book Surviving My Birthright, as well.