Selena Gomez is opening up about her mental health in an effort to encourage others to do the same.

Gomez joined U.S. First Lady Jill Biden at the White House on Wednesday for the inaugural Mental Health Youth Action Forum. The “Only Murders” star advocated for an open conversation surrounding mental health.

“I heard a phrase actually recently that I really like: That which is mentionable becomes manageable,” Gomez said, according to The Hill. “I hope that by using my platform to share my own story and by working with incredible people, I can help others feel less alone and find the help that they need, which is honestly all I want.

“We need as much help as we can possibly get developing resources and services and increasing access to those services for young people.”

Biden touched on the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on people’s mental health.

“We’re recovering every single day. But recovery isn’t always the same as healing, and sometimes the darkness is inside of us,” Biden said. “Over the last decade, an alarming number of young people have struggled with mental health challenges.

“And the pandemic has made it so much worse: the isolation, the anxiety and, yes, the grief. They are wounds that sometimes go unseen, too often cloaked in secrecy and shame. But young people don’t have to face these challenges alone. No one does.”

Biden agreed with Gomez that growing comfortable with mental health conversations is a key competent to combating it.

“The darkness inside of us can feel heavy at times, but we can share the weight of it together,” Biden said. “And we can help bring those feelings and experiences to the light.”