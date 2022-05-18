Jennifer Lopez is set to share her story in the new Netflix documentary “Halftime”.

The streaming service dropped a trailer Wednesday, following the singer as she prepared for her huge Super Bowl Halftime Performance in 2020.

The cameras also showed throwback footage of a struggling JLo as she battled with negative press calling her a “diva” and a “serial bride,” as well as revealing what it’s like juggling such a hectic career with her family life. The clip discussed that “Hustlers” Oscars snub, as well.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez Details Why Her And Ben Affleck’s Relationship Was ‘Destroyed’ In 2004

Netflix shared of the doc, “We’ll get a deep (and for many, long awaited) look inside the life of J.Lo — from her acting career to her musical superstardom.

“Much like the diva-led docs of years past, this is more than a simple concert diary: It’s a glimpse into Lopez’s most fiercely protected, private moments — the kind of behind-the-scenes access fans crave.”

READ MORE: Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Visit $165 Million Spelling Manor After Other House Falls Through

“In ‘Halftime’, Lopez is giving us a peek behind the curtain — unpacking everything from her iconic 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance with Shakira (get it?) to her journey as a mom, Latinx creative and woman on the other side of 50. This is the Lopez you don’t see in glossy interviews.”

“Halftime” will kick off the 2022 Tribeca Festival, premiering on June 8, before launching on Netflix June 14.