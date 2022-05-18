Months after his death, Michael K. Williams’ nephew is opening up about the tragedy.

On Wednesday’s episode of “Red Table Talk”, Dominic Dupont joined the show to talk about his uncle’s death from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

“I think a lot of what happened, what I saw on Sept. 6, I’m still processing,” he said, adding that his uncle was an “amazing human being.”

Dupont also got candid about finding Williams’ body in his Brooklyn apartment on Sept. 6, 2021.

Explaining that he had reached out the night before, Dupont said he became concerned and decided to go check on his uncle the next day.

“I went upstairs, opened up his door and it was quiet,” Dupont recalled. “Michael always played music. That wasn’t the case. I stuck my head in, I said, ‘Uncle Mike, are you in here?’ And I observed him deceased.”

He continued, “[I] immediately called 911,” he continued. “[The EMTs] said, ‘Listen, do you want to start some compressions?’ And I said, ‘I’m telling you. He’s deceased. He’s gone. He’s cold.'”

Williams’ death came as a shock to Dupont, who said, “Mike was doing well. He was working on a book. It did not appear to me that Mike was sliding back into addiction.”

Though the actor’s nephew admitted that his uncle was capable of keeping his private demons hidden from the people around him.

“Michael also worked really hard not to have the things he was going through weigh on other people,” Dupont said. “And he was an actor, right, and you can fool people, you can convince people that you’re okay.”

That said, Dupont believes his uncle “would not have knowingly taken fentanyl,” adding, “I know that like I know my first name.”

Looking ahead, he said, “A huge part of what my life entails now is honouring his legacy,” and added, “Michael believed we don’t sit back and just look at things fall apart and just become complacent, and if we do, we’re complicit.”

Dupont said, “We have to work hard to make people aware of what’s happening so that other people don’t have to feel the type of pain that I felt.”