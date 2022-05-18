Everyone is here for “Queer as Folk”.

Peacock is revving up for a revival of Russell T. Davies’ 1999 British television series of the same name. The streaming service launched a trailer for the 2022 revival on Wednesday from showrunner Stephen Dunn.

READ MORE: ‘Queer Eye’ Star Tan France Says ‘A Group Of Men Beat Me And Left Me For Dead’ At Age 5

“Queer as Folk” — Photo: Alyssa Moran/Peacock

“Like most queer ‘90s kids, I had a unique relationship with the original ‘Queer as Folk’,” Dunn said in a statement published by Variety. “Growing up, I was desperate for any sort of connection with people like me. It was the first time I really felt seen.

“The show offered a new paradigm — one where we could accept and celebrate queer love, families, and communities on a global stage.”

Davies, who famously served as showrunner of the 2005 “Doctor Who” revival, is thrilled to have his series reimagined for a completely different culture pertaining to the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’m very proud of what we achieved in 1999, but in queer years, that was a millennium ago!” Davies said. “As a community, we’ve radicalized, explored, opened up and found new worlds — with new enemies and new allies — and there was so much to be said.

READ MORE: The Fab Five Land In Texas In ‘Queer Eye”s New Season 6 Trailer

“Queer as Folk” — Photo: Alyssa Moran/Peacock

“I thought it was about time the title belonged to a whole new generation. The 2022 show is more diverse, more wild, more free, more angry — everything a queer show should be.”

STACKTV debuts “Queer as Folk” on June 9.