Ant Anstead is clapping back at the idea he exploits his son.
Anstead was accused of exploiting his son, Hudson, on social media amid custody disputes with ex-wife Christina Haack. Anstead posted a video of Hudson playing score on Monday and a commenter shunned him for posting videos of his son.
READ MORE: Christina Hall Responds To Ex-Ant Anstead Wanting Full Custody Of Their Son
The user wrote: “I thought you didn’t want Hudson exploited on social media.”
“Absolutely I don’t,” Anstead replied. “Being a kid and capturing organic moments in the footsteps of a toddler I’m all in favour of. It’s a lovely diary to keep and look back on. But being a puppet ‘used’ for commercial gain and being made to perform makes my stomach sick.
READ MORE: Ant Anstead’s Toddler Cuts His Own Hair With A Butter Knife
“The two are, of course, very different.”
Anstead filed for full custody of Hudson, 2, approximately three weeks ago.