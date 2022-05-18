Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ant Anstead is clapping back at the idea he exploits his son.

Anstead was accused of exploiting his son, Hudson, on social media amid custody disputes with ex-wife Christina Haack. Anstead posted a video of Hudson playing score on Monday and a commenter shunned him for posting videos of his son.

READ MORE: Christina Hall Responds To Ex-Ant Anstead Wanting Full Custody Of Their Son

The user wrote: “I thought you didn’t want Hudson exploited on social media.”

“Absolutely I don’t,” Anstead replied. “Being a kid and capturing organic moments in the footsteps of a toddler I’m all in favour of. It’s a lovely diary to keep and look back on. But being a puppet ‘used’ for commercial gain and being made to perform makes my stomach sick.

READ MORE: Ant Anstead’s Toddler Cuts His Own Hair With A Butter Knife

“The two are, of course, very different.”

Anstead filed for full custody of Hudson, 2, approximately three weeks ago.