Joshua Jackson is reflecting on his stylish appearance at this year’s Met Gala, where the actor hit the red carpet alongside his stunning wife Jodie Turner-Smith.

“I would like to be humble because I am Canadian and it is better for us to be that way. But I cannot be humble,” said Jackson in an interview with ET Canada. “We smashed it at the Met Gala.”

The couple were dressed by Gucci for their debut at the glittering event.

Joshua has been busy lately, with his new Canadian Audible Original ‘Oracle 2: The Dreamland Murders’ out now.

Another exciting project in the pipeline for the 43-year-old star is his upcoming small screen remake of “Fatal Attraction”.

“What our story does is it allows you to get into the psychology of the Glenn Close character to really understand the who and the why and the where,” he explained.

Jackson asked Close for her thoughts on the project after bumping into her at the Met Gala.

“I worked with Glenn Close many, many, many years ago,” he recalled. “And so I had the opportunity to be like, ‘hey, I’m doing this thing and I hope you think it’s cool because I think it’s cool.’ And she was she was totally on board with it.”

When he’s not working, the proud dad is spending time with his beloved daughter Janie.

“Being a father is awesome. It’s just awesome,” he added.