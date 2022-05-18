Johnny Depp’s team appears as amused as the Internet is with the ongoing Amber Heard trial.

Depp and Heard are deeply engaged in the former’s defamation lawsuit against the latter. While the stakes of and experiences leading up to the trial are very serious, spectators have managed to find comedy within the chaos — particularly as it pertains to Heard and her defence team.

A video from Heard’s cross-examination made the rounds on Tuesday. Two men at the back of the courtroom, presumably part of Depp’s entourage, struggle to contain their laughter.

One of the men, sporting a mullet, appears to wipe tears from his face and excuses himself from the courtroom unable to control himself.

Two versions of the video have a combined have a combined 11.2 million views on TikTok as of this writing. The videos are overlayed with the ever-popular “Curb Your Enthusiasm” theme song, originally known as “Frolic” by composer Luciano Michelini.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for a 2018 op-ed in which she labelled herself as a domestic abuse survivor. Heard is countersuing for $100 million.