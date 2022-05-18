Prince Harry is announcing that two new nations will be joining the competition for the next edition of his Invictus Games.

On Wednesday, May 18, the Invictus Games Foundation announced that Colombia and Nigeria will be joining the Invictus Games as part of a “new community structure.”

Representing their respective continents, the two countries bring Africa and South America into the Invictus fold for the first time.

The Invictus Games Foundation is delighted to welcome #Colombia & #Nigeria to the #Invictus Community of Nations! Joining allows access to @weareinvictus’ work beyond the Games to further the benefits of sport recovery for wounded, injured & sick service personnel & veterans. — Invictus Games Foundation 💛🖤+💜 (@WeAreInvictus) May 18, 2022

“The world felt the power of our Invictus community last month in The Hague, and now, I am delighted to announce that we have two new nations — Colombia and Nigeria — joining our inspiring international family,” said the Duke of Sussex in the announcement.

“As we continue to harness the power of sport in recovery and rehabilitation year-round, I’m proud to share that Invictus is now represented across every continent (except Antarctica)!” he added. “The Invictus Community of Nations is built by the resilience of the men and women who serve or have served, and it’s a distinct honour to offer even more wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans the opportunity to be included in the community and programming we offer.”