Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson pulled out all the stops for their wedding.

Grezky, 33, and Johnson, 37, tied the knot on April 23 in a luxurious wedding.

The nuptials were hosted by Blackberry Farm resort in Tennessee, with the father of the bride was NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and mother of the bride Janet Gretzky in attendance, plus the newlywed couple’s two children: Tatum, 7, and River, 4.

“Paulina, I take you be my best friend, my faithful partner, and my one true love,” Johnson said in a video montage posted by Paulina on Wednesday.

“Dustin, I give you this ring, this symbol of my commitment — to love, honour, and respect you,” Paulina said.

Other famous faces in attendance included Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover and “Southern Charm” star Austen Kroll.