It seems Nick Cannon is done having kids for now.

The actor, whose daytime talk show was recently cancelled, spoke with E! News‘ “Daily Pop” about his future family plans.

“I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way, but it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children — and as we all know, I’ve been through so much, I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose,” Cannon explained. “So, I’m not out here looking.”

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Says He Feels Guilt For Not Spending Enough Time With Late Son Zen

Cannon is looking forward to the birth of his eighth child, with model Bre Tiesi. He’s also father to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden “Sagon” and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 9-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. In December 2021, he said goodbye to Zen who he fathered with Alyssa Scott. The infant died of a brain tumour on Dec. 5.

In fact, the star already took steps to ensure he won’t have any surprises in store.

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation,” he continued. “I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”

For now, Cannon wants to focus on the children he does have – something he struggles with in his busy schedule as an entertainer.

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Shares Why He Released Valentine’s Day Song ‘Alone’ About Ex-Wife Mariah Carey

“I do have the guilt of not having enough time to spend with all of my children, as we all do because we’re working and constantly going,” he shared. “Especially right now when they’re younger. We was doing little league with my 5-year-old [Golden Cannon] this weekend. We got swim practice this week. I take my kids to school every morning. I FaceTime. Two weeks ago, [twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, 11] had their birthday party. We shut down Six Flags.”

In fact, he’s all-in on supporting any of his children if they decide to follow in his footsteps in the entertainment industry.

“You definitely gonna see some Cannons on the screen and hear their music,” he joked. “I’m going to have to recoup some of this. So they gonna be some talented babies.”