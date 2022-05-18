Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her dating troubles recently and who slides into her DMs.

The comedian spoke with SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” about how she’s been going on a series of unsuccessful dates lately.

“What’s so funny is, I’ve been on six dates and, yeah, I’m probably not going on dates with any of those people again,” she shared, revealing she actually wasn’t on the celebrity dating app Raya. “I met these guys like through friends. One guy I’ve been talking to, I met him through his daughter that I would, we’ll see how that goes.”

Haddish once shared that she likes when men DM her to approach her, but revealed she’s since changed her mind after a deluge of d–k pics.

“I mean guys, some guys, when they send things that are like, you know, intriguing, it’s cool. I don’t like when they send the D pics, that are unsolicited. If I don’t ask to see it,” she said. “Unsolicited d–k pic, I’m cool. I’m not interested. I’m gonna probably block you or mute you, you know?”

The 42-year-old is nothing if not industrious as she revealed her plans for her collection.

“But I was thinking so many unsolicited d**k pics come through, maybe I’ll start a coffee table book. I don’t know,” she joked.

When asked by Cohen on her theories behind the mentality of sending a stranger a picture of your genitals, Haddish thought it might be their best asset.

“What I think it is, is they’ve showed it to people before and those persons were like, ‘Yes, let me get on top of that,'” she explained. “And they think like, ‘Well, let me just, you know, shot in the dark’ and they think it’s their best attribute probably. I like to send pictures of my, me smiling. I think that’s my best attribute.”

While she’s still dating around, for now Haddish is trying to enter the world of music.

Speaking on her secret talent, she revealed she’s always been interested in singing.

“I’ve always been like, I wouldn’t say. Well, yeah, I’ve always sung like anybody who knows me knows that like my favourite song to do at karaoke is like a Tina Turner song, you know, like, ‘Proud Mary,'” said Haddish. “James Brown. ‘Get up, get on up’ You know? Got some good music.”

She admitted that if her music took off, her dream would be to perform with Beyoncé.

“Now I gotta manifest, you know, trying to manifest that. We’ll see what happens,” Haddish added.