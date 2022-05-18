Marnie Schulenburg, whose acting roles include such popular daytime dramas as “The Young and the Restless”, “As the World Turns” and “One Life to Live”, has died at age 37.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Schulenberg’s rep confirmed she died on Tuesday, May 17 in Bloomfield, New Jersey, following a long battle with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

Schulenberg is survived by husband Zack Robidas and their 2-year-old daughter Coda, 2.

Schulenburg made her screen debut in 2007, playing Alison Stewart “Y&R”, and went on to play the same character in “As the World Turns” until the show’s cancellation in 2010. She then joined “One Life to Live” in the role of Jo Sullivan.

Most recently, Schulenberg filmed several episodes of the Kevin Bacon-starring Showtime series “City on the Hill”, with those episodes to be aired posthumously