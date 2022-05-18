Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelo’s oldest son Michael has finally gotten to properly celebrate his college graduation.

The actor and director, 24, attended his official college graduation on Wednesday two years after actually graduating from NYU. Michael posted a selfie on his Instagram story showing him wearing a face mask and NYU’s purple cap and gown while presumably on his way to the ceremony.

“My head was not built for these stupid hats,” Michael captioned the photo, referring to the mortar board hat traditionally worn by graduates.

Michael’s parents Kelly and Mark, both 51, along with sister Lola, 20, and brother Joaquin, 19, all attended the event, as evidenced by photos shared on Mark’s Instagram story.

NYU celebrated the classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 at this year’s graduation ceremony at Yankee Stadium because COVID-19 led the university to cancel in-person graduation ceremonies for the past two years. Michael officially graduated in 2020 and majored in film.

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and family celebrate Michael Consuelos’ graduation from NYU on May 18, 2022 at Yankee Stadium. — Mark Consuelos / Instagram

Ripa first celebrated Michael’s graduation back in May 2020 with an emotional post on Instagram. “Four years passed in the blink of an eye and today you take your final final exam in college,” she captioned a series of photos. “Congratulations Michael! You’re a virtual graduate. Literally!”

Wednesday’s ceremony was also notable as it saw Taylor Swift receive an honourary doctorate of fine arts and deliver a commencement speech.