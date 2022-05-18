Jason Aldean‘s son is on the mend. On Tuesday, the 45-year-old country singer and his wife, Brittany, revealed that their 4-year-old son, Memphis, wound up in the emergency room after a scary fall.

“Lil man had his first trip to the E.R. today,” Jason captioned a shot of the tot in a hospital bed. “Needed 2 stiches and took it like a champ. Back home and rockin.”

Brittany gave more insight into the incident, alongside a photo of Memphis giving the camera a thumbs up from his hospital bed.

“Our day took a turn when Mems fell at the pool,” she wrote. “Two stitches under his chin and our official first trip to the E.R. Thankful for such great nurses and one awesome doc. He is doing great… mama’s heart, not so much.”