While viewers of this year’s Oscars were understandably shocked to see Will Smith smack Chris Rock across the face with an open-handed slap, for Dame Joan Collins it was a case of been there, done that.

In an interview with “Daily Blast Live”, Dame Joan compared her infamous “Dynasty” slap-fest with co-star Linda Evans to the Rock-Smith dust-up.

As Collins recalled, the iconic fight-in-a-pond that viewers saw in the 1980s primetime soap was the real deal.

“That was not a [stunt] double that fell into the water. That was me,” she insisted.

“In fact, I think it’s me most of the time because when I fell into the water I had a big hat on and the hat flew off, which is slightly iconic. And that is the worst dress I ever wore on ‘Dynasty,’ it is just hideous, I think. And we had to have like six of them because we did so many takes in the water,” she continued.

“I think we only did the one fall into the water… Now, Linda, I want you to hit and and then I’m going to say three, but she didn’t freeze,” she added, noting that her co-star didn’t actually slap her as hard as it appeared.

“Luckily it wasn’t too bad,” she said. “But it wasn’t exactly Chris. It wasn’t the one that Chris Rock received.”

In another portion of the interview, Collins addressed her alleged rivalry with Evans, who played Krystle Carrington to her Alexis.

“I don’t understand why you think that people who work together in a film or movie should be great pals,” Collins mused, “because very few people are.”